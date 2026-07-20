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    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX [Image 6 of 7]

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    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX

    PANAMA

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Maj. Erika Rodriguez, assigned to the 167th Theater Sustainment Command speaks during a joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration brief designed for Soldiers coming to Panama in support of PANAMAX26 at Pan Pacifico, Panama, Aug. 1, 2026. The defense and security ties strengthened during PANAMAX26 will enhance the readiness of participating nations and their collective ability to accomplish shared objectives and conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 20:06
    Photo ID: 9844471
    VIRIN: 260801-A-HO064-9598
    Resolution: 5786x3506
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX

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    TAGS

    PANAMAX26, Readiness, Exercise, Brief, Training

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