U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX

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Maj. Erika Rodriguez, assigned to the 167th Theater Sustainment Command speaks during a joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration brief designed for Soldiers coming to Panama in support of PANAMAX26 at Pan Pacifico, Panama, Aug. 1, 2026. The defense and security ties strengthened during PANAMAX26 will enhance the readiness of participating nations and their collective ability to accomplish shared objectives and conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)