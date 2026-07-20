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    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX [Image 3 of 7]

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    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX

    PANAMA

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces South attend a joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration brief designed for Soldiers coming to Panama in support of PANAMAX26 at Pan Pacifico, Panama, Aug. 1, 2026. PANAMAX provides opportunities for participating nations to strengthen their ability to conduct combined security operations against national threats in support of a request from the government of Panama and a UN Security Council Resolution scenario to maintain free and unfettered access to the Panama Canal and counter regional threats. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 20:06
    Photo ID: 9844470
    VIRIN: 260801-A-HO064-3493
    Resolution: 4964x3348
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX
    U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX

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    TAGS

    PANAMAX26, Readiness, Exercise, Brief, Training

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