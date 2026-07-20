(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 16 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, sits on a performer panel during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24, 2026. With more than 704,000 people in attendance, EAA AirVenture serves as one of the largest platforms for Airmen to share their mission and showcase Air Force capabilities. These engagements help foster public understanding, inspire the next generation and strengthen the bond between the Air Force and the communities it serves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 19:02
    Photo ID: 9844463
    VIRIN: 260724-F-VS152-1011
    Resolution: 7455x4970
    Size: 14.94 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oshkosh
    F-22 pilot
    airshow
    F-22
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery