U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez, fifth generation advanced integration avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, conducts an engine run during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23, 2026. The team conducts pre- and post-flight coordination to ensure aircraft readiness and safe operations during demonstration events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9844458
|VIRIN:
|260723-F-VS152-1039
|Resolution:
|7706x5137
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.