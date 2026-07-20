F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez, fifth generation advanced integration avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, conducts an engine run during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23, 2026. The team conducts pre- and post-flight coordination to ensure aircraft readiness and safe operations during demonstration events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)