F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, hands out signed posters during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23, 2026. With more than 704,000 people in attendance, EAA AirVenture serves as one of the largest platforms for Airmen to share their mission and showcase Air Force capabilities. These engagements help foster public understanding, inspire the next generation and strengthen the bond between the Air Force and the communities it serves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)