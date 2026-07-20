F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, marshals an F-22 at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 20, 2026. As a fifth-generation fighter, the F-22 Raptor combines stealth, speed agility and advanced avionics to maintain air superiority in modern combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)