U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, marshals an F-22 at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 20, 2026. As a fifth-generation fighter, the F-22 Raptor combines stealth, speed agility and advanced avionics to maintain air superiority in modern combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9844444
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-VS152-1002
|Resolution:
|2618x3272
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.