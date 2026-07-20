186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Tommy Tillman, Jr., Assistant Adjutant General-Air of the Mississippi National Guard, passes the guidon to Col. Robert Brady, incoming commander of the 186th Air Refueling Wing, during the change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Meridian, Mississippi, Aug. 1, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of authority and command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Hulbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9844375
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-DU192-1072
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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