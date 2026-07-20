186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony

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Col. Cynthia Smith relinquishes command of the 186th Air Refueling Wing during the change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Meridian, Mississippi, Aug. 1, 2026. The ceremony marks the formal transfer of leadership and responsibility, honoring Col. Smith’s service while welcoming the next wing commander. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Strait)