186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony

Col. Robert Brady, incoming commander, assumes command of the 186th Air Refueling Wing from outgoing commander, Col. Cynthia Smith, during the change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Meridian, Mississippi, Aug. 1, 2026. The ceremony marks the formal transfer of leadership and responsibility, honoring Col. Smith’s service while welcoming the next wing commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Hulbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9844373
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-DU192-1075
|Resolution:
|5821x4024
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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