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    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

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    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Strait 

    186th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Robert Brady, incoming commander, assumes command of the 186th Air Refueling Wing during the change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Meridian, Mississippi, Aug. 1, 2026. Brady will serve as the wing’s 22nd commander. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Strait)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9844369
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-PN753-1264
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Dakota Strait, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony
    186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony

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