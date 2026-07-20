Col. Robert Brady, incoming commander, assumes command of the 186th Air Refueling Wing during the change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Meridian, Mississippi, Aug. 1, 2026. Brady will serve as the wing’s 22nd commander. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Strait)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9844369
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-PN753-1264
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 186th Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Dakota Strait, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.