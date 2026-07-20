2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER

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U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Preston, 3rd Maintenance Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Smith, 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit senior enlisted leader, pose with U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Benjamin Swank, 477th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Derrick Toro, 477th AMXS crew chief, after they were awarded best crew chief for a mission generation competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 31, 2026. Mission generation competitions allow Airmen to test their knowledge, speed, and proficiency in the recovery and loading of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)