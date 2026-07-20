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    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER [Image 7 of 7]

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    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller 

    477th Fighter Group

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Preston, 3rd Maintenance Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Smith, 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit senior enlisted leader, pose with U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Benjamin Swank, 477th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Derrick Toro, 477th AMXS crew chief, after they were awarded best crew chief for a mission generation competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 31, 2026. Mission generation competitions allow Airmen to test their knowledge, speed, and proficiency in the recovery and loading of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 16:16
    Photo ID: 9844317
    VIRIN: 260731-F-OT132-1103
    Resolution: 7980x5320
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER

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    JBER
    477 AMXS
    Mission Generation Competition
    F-22
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