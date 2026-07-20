2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Garrett, left, 477th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tagilima Timoteo, 477th AMXS weapons load crew member, prepares an inert missile for transportation to an F-22 Raptor during a mission generation competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 31, 2026. JBER serves as a focal point to the Department of War’ monitor-and-respond strategy, placing extra emphasis on the readiness of the armed forces members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)