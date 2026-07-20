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    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER [Image 4 of 7]

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    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller 

    477th Fighter Group

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Garrett, left, 477th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tagilima Timoteo, 477th AMXS weapons load crew member, prepares an inert missile for transportation to an F-22 Raptor during a mission generation competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 31, 2026. JBER serves as a focal point to the Department of War’ monitor-and-respond strategy, placing extra emphasis on the readiness of the armed forces members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 16:18
    Photo ID: 9844314
    VIRIN: 260731-F-OT132-1043
    Resolution: 8239x5493
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER
    2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER

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    JBER
    477 AMXS
    Mission Generation Competition
    F-22
    Reserve advantage

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