U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Garrett, 477th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, center, lifts an inert AIM-9X Sidewinder missile with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tagilima Timoteo, 477th AMXS weapons load crew member, right, and Senior Airman Benjamin Metzger-Jacobs, 477th AMXS weapons load crew member, during a mission generation competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 31, 2026. These competitions are designed to provide time pressure similar to real-world mission objectives, therefore testing the competency of all Airmen involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9844316
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-OT132-1065
|Resolution:
|6373x4929
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.