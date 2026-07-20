U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christoper Garrett, 477th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load member, secures an inert missile in the weapons bay of an F-22 Raptor during a mission generation competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 31, 2026. These competitions are designed to provide time pressure similar to real-world mission objectives, therefore testing the competency of all Airmen involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9844315
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-OT132-1057
|Resolution:
|5018x3096
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.