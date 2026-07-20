2nd Quarter Mission Generation Competition, JBER

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christoper Garrett, 477th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load member, secures an inert missile in the weapons bay of an F-22 Raptor during a mission generation competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 31, 2026. These competitions are designed to provide time pressure similar to real-world mission objectives, therefore testing the competency of all Airmen involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)