Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony

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Service members pose for a group photo after the closing ceremony of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 29, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Arianna Cox)