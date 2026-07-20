Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony

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Bangladesh Army Maj. Nafis Irtiza Islam Neeloy, Engrs, assigned to the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion, remarks on his experience throughout Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 during the closing ceremony in Bangladesh, July 29, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Arianna Cox)