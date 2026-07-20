Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony

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U.S. Army Sgt. Janelle Viano, assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard, receives a certificate from Lt. Col. Michael Chandler and Bangladesh Army Brig. Gen. Md Humayun Kabir, SUP (BAR), SPP, ndc, psc, M Phil, during the closing ceremony of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 29, 2026.

Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Arianna Cox)