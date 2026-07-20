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    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony [Image 4 of 13]

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    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony

    BANGLADESH

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Arianna Cox 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Chandler, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché of the United States to Bangladesh, gives a speech during the closing ceremony of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 29, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Arianna Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 07:47
    Photo ID: 9844105
    VIRIN: 260729-A-PI875-4556
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 792.58 KB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 Closing Ceremony

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