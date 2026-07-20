2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher K. Singley, sergeant major, 2nd Marine Division, reads a certificate of commendation during an awards ceremony on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 31, 2026. The ceremony was held to recognize Sgt. Merelin Keener, maintenance chief, and Lance Cpl. Brenden Abrahams, platoon sergeant, both Hotel Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd MarDiv, for earning Noncommissioned Officer and Marine of the Quarter for the division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kirk)