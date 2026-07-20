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    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter [Image 2 of 11]

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    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kirk 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, center, commanding general, 2nd Marine Division, speaks to Marines with 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd MarDiv, following an awards ceremony on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 31, 2026. The ceremony was held to recognize Sgt. Merelin Keener, maintenance chief, and Lance Cpl. Brenden Abrahams, platoon sergeant, both Hotel Company, 2nd Marines, 2nd MarDiv, for earning Noncommissioned Officer and Marine of the Quarter for the division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kirk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 20:23
    Photo ID: 9843760
    VIRIN: 260731-M-RA909-3286
    Resolution: 6121x4081
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Matthew Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter
    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter
    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter
    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter
    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter
    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter
    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter
    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter
    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter
    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter
    2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter

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    TAGS

    2nd Marine Division
    Camp Wilson
    USMCNews
    Twentynine Palms
    SLTE 4-26
    ITX 4-26

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