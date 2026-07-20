2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, center, commanding general, 2nd Marine Division, speaks to Marines with 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd MarDiv, following an awards ceremony on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 31, 2026. The ceremony was held to recognize Sgt. Merelin Keener, maintenance chief, and Lance Cpl. Brenden Abrahams, platoon sergeant, both Hotel Company, 2nd Marines, 2nd MarDiv, for earning Noncommissioned Officer and Marine of the Quarter for the division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kirk)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 20:23
|Photo ID:
|9843760
|VIRIN:
|260731-M-RA909-3286
|Resolution:
|6121x4081
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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