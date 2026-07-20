2nd MarDiv CG awards NCO and Marine of the Quarter

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brenden Abrahams, left, platoon sergeant, and Sgt. Merelin Keener, right, maintenance chief, both Hotel Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, pose for a photo following an awards ceremony on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 31, 2026. The ceremony was held to recognize Keener and Abrahams for earning Noncommissioned Officer and Marine of the Quarter for the division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kirk)