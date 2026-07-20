Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception

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Presenters award U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Toyshaline Young, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage and individual protective equipment section chief, on behalf of Staff Sgt. Juan Romero Velazquez, 2 LRS individual protective equipment supervisor, a Military Affairs Council Scholarship during the MAC scholarship ceremony in Shreveport, Louisiana, July 29, 2026. Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic accomplishments, academic and professional goals, community service, demonstrated leadership potential, and financial need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Shearn)