Presenters award U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Toyshaline Young, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage and individual protective equipment section chief, on behalf of Staff Sgt. Juan Romero Velazquez, 2 LRS individual protective equipment supervisor, a Military Affairs Council Scholarship during the MAC scholarship ceremony in Shreveport, Louisiana, July 29, 2026. Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic accomplishments, academic and professional goals, community service, demonstrated leadership potential, and financial need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Shearn)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:04
|Photo ID:
|9843100
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-PL380-1059
|Resolution:
|3994x2657
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.