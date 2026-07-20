Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception

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Presenters award U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caleb Burke, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron weapons load member, a Military Affairs Council Scholarship during the MAC scholarship ceremony in Shreveport, Louisiana, July 29, 2026. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to Airmen enrolled in community colleges, colleges, and universities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Shearn)