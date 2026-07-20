Presenters award U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Jubala, 2nd Bomb Wing plans and program manager, on behalf of Tech. Sgt. Brandon Gillespie, 2 BW plans and program manager, a Military Affairs Council Scholarship during the MAC scholarship ceremony in Shreveport, Louisiana, July 29, 2026. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to Airmen enrolled in community colleges, colleges, and universities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Shearn)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:04
|Photo ID:
|9843094
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-PL380-1055
|Resolution:
|3879x2581
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.