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    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception [Image 15 of 18]

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    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tori Shearn 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Presenters award U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Jubala, 2nd Bomb Wing plans and program manager, on behalf of Tech. Sgt. Brandon Gillespie, 2 BW plans and program manager, a Military Affairs Council Scholarship during the MAC scholarship ceremony in Shreveport, Louisiana, July 29, 2026. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to Airmen enrolled in community colleges, colleges, and universities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Shearn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:04
    Photo ID: 9843094
    VIRIN: 260729-F-PL380-1055
    Resolution: 3879x2581
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception
    Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception

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