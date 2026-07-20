Military Affairs Council 2026 Scholarship Reception

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Presenters award U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Jubala, 2nd Bomb Wing plans and program manager, on behalf of Tech. Sgt. Brandon Gillespie, 2 BW plans and program manager, a Military Affairs Council Scholarship during the MAC scholarship ceremony in Shreveport, Louisiana, July 29, 2026. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to Airmen enrolled in community colleges, colleges, and universities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Shearn)