CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup

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TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka - U.S. Navy divers assigned to Combined Task Force 73 and Sri Lankan military personnel pick up trash and debris from Trincomalee Beach, July 30, 2026, during a community relations project as part of exercise CARAT Sri Lanka 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance the abilities of the U.S. and partner navies to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Wright)