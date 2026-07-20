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    CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup [Image 5 of 6]

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    CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup

    SRI LANKA

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mike Wright 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka - U.S. Navy Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class John Dicola, assigned to Combined Task Force 77, and Sri Lankan military personnel pick up trash and debris from Trincomalee Beach, July 30, 2026, during a community relations project as part of exercise CARAT Sri Lanka 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance the abilities of the U.S. and partner navies to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 05:02
    Photo ID: 9842135
    VIRIN: 260730-N-MK590-7293
    Resolution: 6744x4502
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: LK
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Mike Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup
    CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup
    CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup
    CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup
    CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup
    CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup

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