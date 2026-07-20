CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 Trincomalee Beach Cleanup

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TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka - U.S. Navy Sailors and Sri Lankan military personnel pick up trash and debris from Trincomalee Beach on July 30, 2026, during a community relations project as part of exercise CARAT Sri Lanka 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Wright)