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    America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run [Image 6 of 6]

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    America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ian Byler 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participate in a two-mile run celebrating 250 years of naval heritage, July 29, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alex Byler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 22:28
    Photo ID: 9841837
    VIRIN: 260729-N-AX622-1092
    Resolution: 8256x4864
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run [Image 6 of 6], by SA Ian Byler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run
    America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run
    America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run
    America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run
    America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run
    America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run

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    ESG-3
    USTHIRDFLT
    USS America (LHA 6)
    SurfaceWarriors

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