America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class, Dana Davis, Junior Enlisted Association president of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), motivates Sailors before a two-mile run event celebrating 250 years of naval heritage, July 29, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alex Byler)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 22:28
|Photo ID:
|9841827
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-AX622-1038
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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