America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run

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U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participate in a two-mile run celebrating 250 years of naval heritage, July 29, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alex Byler)