U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participate in a two-mile run celebrating 250 years of naval heritage, July 29, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alex Byler)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 22:28
|Photo ID:
|9841830
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-AX622-1061
|Resolution:
|7676x4976
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s JEA hosts 2 Mile Heritage Run [Image 6 of 6], by SA Ian Byler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.