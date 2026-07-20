MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques

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Children from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii community conducts lifesaving techniques during an ocean safety program at MCBH, July 30, 2026. This program trained the youth with essential water safety skills, enabling them to prevent accidents, respond confidently in emergencies and make them better swimmers. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)