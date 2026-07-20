Children from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii community swim across a pool during an ocean safety program at MCBH, July 30, 2026. This program trained the youth with essential water safety skills, enabling them to prevent accidents, respond confidently in emergencies and make them better swimmers. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9841818
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-SF900-1625
|Resolution:
|5259x3506
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.