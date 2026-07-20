MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ian Masterson, right, a lifeguard with Marine Corps Community Services Water Safety, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, instructs children during an ocean safety program at MCBH, July 30, 2026. This program trained the youth with essential water safety skills, enabling them to prevent accidents, respond confidently in emergencies and make them better swimmers. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)