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    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques [Image 9 of 9]

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    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Children from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii community swim on a surfboard during an ocean safety program at MCBH, July 30, 2026. This program trained the youth with essential water safety skills, enabling them to prevent accidents, respond confidently in emergencies and make them better swimmers. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 22:02
    Photo ID: 9841821
    VIRIN: 260730-M-SF900-1140
    Resolution: 6427x4285
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques
    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques
    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques
    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques
    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques
    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques
    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques
    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques
    MCBH Water Safety Teaches The Youth Lifesaving Techniques

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    TAGS

    MCBH
    WaterSafety
    LifeSkills
    SwimSafety
    Hawaii

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