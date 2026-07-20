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    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America [Image 8 of 8]

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    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    260722-N-TW227-1071
    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ben Reynolds, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division, and U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Sparks, left, executive officer of America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) tour the ship’s medical department during a ship tour on July 22, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 16:43
    Photo ID: 9841396
    VIRIN: 260722-N-TW227-1071
    Resolution: 3811x2541
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America

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    ESG-3
    USTHIRDFLT
    SurfaceWarriors
    USSAmerica (LHA 6)

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