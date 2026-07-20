260722-N-TW227-1071
U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ben Reynolds, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division, and U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Sparks, left, executive officer of America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) tour the ship’s medical department during a ship tour on July 22, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 16:43
|Photo ID:
|9841396
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-TW227-1071
|Resolution:
|3811x2541
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.