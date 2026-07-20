Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America

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260722-N-TW227-1043

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ben Reynolds, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division, salutes the side boys aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), during tour of the ship on July 22, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)