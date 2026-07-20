260722-N-TW227-1043
U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ben Reynolds, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division, salutes the side boys aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), during tour of the ship on July 22, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 16:43
|Photo ID:
|9841384
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-TW227-1043
|Resolution:
|3702x2468
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.