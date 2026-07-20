260722-N-AX622-1150
U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ben Reynolds, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division, right, speaks with America-class amphibious assault ship USS America’s (LHA 6) Command Master Chief Christopher Byard, during a ship tour on July 22, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alex Byler)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 16:43
|Photo ID:
|9841333
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-AX622-1150
|Resolution:
|7681x4989
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Brian Caracci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.