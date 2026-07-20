Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America

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260722-N-AX622-1150

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ben Reynolds, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division, right, speaks with America-class amphibious assault ship USS America’s (LHA 6) Command Master Chief Christopher Byard, during a ship tour on July 22, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alex Byler)