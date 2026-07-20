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    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America [Image 6 of 8]

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    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ian Byler 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    260722-N-AX622-1216
    U.S Navy Rear Adm. Ben Reynolds, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division, departs America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) after touring the ship, July 22, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alex Byler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 16:43
    Photo ID: 9841373
    VIRIN: 260722-N-AX622-1271
    Resolution: 7922x5331
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America [Image 8 of 8], by SA Ian Byler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America

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    ESG-3
    USTHIRDFLT
    SurfaceWarriors
    USSAmerica (LHA 6)

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