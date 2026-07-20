Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division Tours USS America

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260722-N-AX622-1216

U.S Navy Rear Adm. Ben Reynolds, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division, departs America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) after touring the ship, July 22, 2026. America is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alex Byler)