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    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload [Image 4 of 6]

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    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    A Soldier conducts data-gathering exercises within the flight simulator during the Special User Evaluation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9839940
    VIRIN: 260514-D-A5048-6755
    Resolution: 1430x804
    Size: 242.63 KB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload

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