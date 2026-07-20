A Soldier conducts data-gathering exercises within the flight simulator during the Special User Evaluation.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9839940
|VIRIN:
|260514-D-A5048-6755
|Resolution:
|1430x804
|Size:
|242.63 KB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
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