The team spent the week carefully logging every finding and insight to help shape the future of Army aviation and the Cheyenne's pilot display system.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9839937
|VIRIN:
|260514-D-A5048-8037
|Resolution:
|1672x941
|Size:
|423.38 KB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
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