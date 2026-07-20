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    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload [Image 5 of 6]

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    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    The team spent the week carefully logging every finding and insight to help shape the future of Army aviation and the Cheyenne's pilot display system.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9839937
    VIRIN: 260514-D-A5048-8037
    Resolution: 1672x941
    Size: 423.38 KB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
    Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload

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