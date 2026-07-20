Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload

Date Taken: 05.13.2026 Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:19 Photo ID: 9839934 VIRIN: 260513-D-A5048-4456 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 509.12 KB Location: ALABAMA, US

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