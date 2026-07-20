COL Jeff Poquette welcomes Soldiers during SUE #5 and a week of intensive testing on the Army's future assault aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9839934
|VIRIN:
|260513-D-A5048-4456
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|509.12 KB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
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