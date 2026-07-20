Insights gathered during the evaluation provide the necessary evidence to shape final display configurations. By incorporating this feedback now, the Army ensures that key technical decisions made prior to first flight are grounded in real-world operator requirements.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9839931
|VIRIN:
|260511-D-A5048-8775
|Resolution:
|1672x941
|Size:
|297.29 KB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
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Army receives feedback from Soldiers on the MV-75 Cheyenne’s Pilot Display and Cognitive Workload
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