100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Gonzalez, Airman 1st Class Elias Villaseñor, and Senior Airman Jacob Thompson, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, extinguish a fire during the 100th CES Fire Department Rookie Academy at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2026. For new firefighters, Rookie Academy condenses four months of training into three weeks, delivering high-quality training while maintaining consistency across the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)