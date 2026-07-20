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    100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters [Image 1 of 7]

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    100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A three-way water valve rests on the ground during the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department Rookie Academy at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2026. Rookie Academy prepares new firefighters by covering basic firefighting skills, structural fires, hazardous materials and decontamination training, writing assignments, and oral boards consisting of a panel of three fire officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 08:40
    Photo ID: 9839762
    VIRIN: 260722-F-IH537-1001
    Resolution: 7452x4968
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters
    100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters
    100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters
    100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters
    100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters
    100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters
    100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters

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    Civil Engineer
    Readiness
    100 CES
    Training
    Fire
    Firefighter

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