100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters

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A three-way water valve rests on the ground during the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department Rookie Academy at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2026. Rookie Academy prepares new firefighters by covering basic firefighting skills, structural fires, hazardous materials and decontamination training, writing assignments, and oral boards consisting of a panel of three fire officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)