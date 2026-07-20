100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters

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U.S. Air Force Airman Uriel Jimenez, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, puts a mask on before live fire training during the 100th CES Fire Department Rookie Academy at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2026. Rookie Academy prepares new firefighters by covering basic firefighting skills, structural fires, hazardous materials and decontamination training, writing assignments, and oral boards consisting of a panel of three fire officers.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)