100 CES: Training the next generation of firefighters

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Gonzalez, Airman 1st Class Elias Villaseñor, and Senior Airman Jacob Thompson, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, extinguish a fire during the 100th CES Fire Department Rookie Academy at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2026. Rookie Academy prepares new firefighters by covering basic firefighting skills, structural fires, hazardous materials and decontamination training, writing assignments, and oral boards consisting of a panel of three fire officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)