CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise

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CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (July 23, 2026)

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Erykah Bookman, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) unaccompanied housing, scans a simulated evacuee into the Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) tracking system during a simulated NEO training exercise on Camp Shields, July 23, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines and aircraft, and joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth )