CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (July 23, 2026)
Aviation Maintenance Administrationmen 2nd Class Halyee Hernandez, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) air operations department, labels a pet carrier during a simulated Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) training exercise on Camp Shields, July 23, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 01:08
|Photo ID:
|9839476
|VIRIN:
|260723-N-DN657-1093
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise
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