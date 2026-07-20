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    CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

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    CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (July 23, 2026)
    Aviation Maintenance Administrationmen 2nd Class Halyee Hernandez, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) air operations department, labels a pet carrier during a simulated Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) training exercise on Camp Shields, July 23, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 01:08
    Photo ID: 9839476
    VIRIN: 260723-N-DN657-1093
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Non-combatant Evacuation Operation
    NEO
    CFAO
    Okinawa
    Japan
    Training Exercise

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