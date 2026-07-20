CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (July 23, 2026)
Sailors, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), simulate in-processing evacuees using the Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) tracking system during a simulated NEO training exercise on Camp Shields, July 23, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines and aircraft, and joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 01:08
|Photo ID:
|9839473
|VIRIN:
|260723-N-DN657-1028
|Resolution:
|6971x4647
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ELFRIDA, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|PASSAIC, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise
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